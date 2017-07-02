Rudy Gobert has joined the growing fracas of people trying to lure Gordon Hayward to their respective teams in free agency. The Utah Jazz center says Hayward belongs in Salt Lake City, and he’s got the texting skills to prove it. Gobert was short and simple in a six-emoji tweet that called out two big free agent landing spots for Hayward, while stressing his Jazz can build a winning team in Utah.
Rudy Gobert Made His Free Agency Pitch To Gordon Hayward In Six Emojis
Ryan Nagelhout 07.02.17 34 mins ago
Around The Web
Make The Most Of Summer '17
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts
Colleen Dunn 06.29.17 3 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best
Allison Sanchez and Alia Stearns 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer
Steve Bramucci 06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip
Allison Sanchez 06.28.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer
Zach Johnston 06.27.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With