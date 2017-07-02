Rudy Gobert Made His Free Agency Pitch To Gordon Hayward In Six Emojis

07.02.17 34 mins ago

Rudy Gobert has joined the growing fracas of people trying to lure Gordon Hayward to their respective teams in free agency. The Utah Jazz center says Hayward belongs in Salt Lake City, and he’s got the texting skills to prove it. Gobert was short and simple in a six-emoji tweet that called out two big free agent landing spots for Hayward, while stressing his Jazz can build a winning team in Utah.

