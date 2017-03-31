The Durant-Westbrook Friendship-Turned Feud Rages On

Kevin Durant Wants To Go Back To Being Friends With Russell Westbrook

Contributing Writer
03.31.17

Getty Image

The NBA’s greatest cold war of the moment might be finally ending as it seems Kevin Durant is officially ready to bury the hatchet with Russell Westbrook. KD sat down with Bill Simmons for The Bill Simmons Podcast for the second time in a few months and let loose, discussing everything from his injury, to the MVP race, and of course his return to Oklahoma City and his relationship with Russ.

Durant divulged how awkward it was for him at all-star weekend when his supposed spat with Westbrook became the story of the weekend. He called the entire situation “corny” and admitted that there were a few times he wanted to just talk to Russ and break the ice, but said he believes pride got in the way of that for both parties.

Eventually though, Durant says it was the media that ultimately stopped him from reaching out to Russell.

