D’Angelo Russell Doesn’t Appear To Be Off To A Good Start With His New Teammates

06.27.17 17 hours ago

D’Angelo Russell may have punched his ticket out of L.A. way back when after a video leaked online of a surreptitious recording he took of teammate Nick Young that appeared to show the latter discussing his philandering ways. From that point on, he garnered a reputation for his immaturity, which even team president Magic Johnson acknowledged after trading him to the Nets.

Russell has an opportunity for a fresh start in Brooklyn, but the 21-year-old point guard couldn’t even make it through his introductory press conference before he started snitching on his teammates.

