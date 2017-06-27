Getty Image

D’Angelo Russell may have punched his ticket out of L.A. way back when after a video leaked online of a surreptitious recording he took of teammate Nick Young that appeared to show the latter discussing his philandering ways. From that point on, he garnered a reputation for his immaturity, which even team president Magic Johnson acknowledged after trading him to the Nets.

Russell has an opportunity for a fresh start in Brooklyn, but the 21-year-old point guard couldn’t even make it through his introductory press conference before he started snitching on his teammates.