D’Angelo Russell may have punched his ticket out of L.A. way back when after a video leaked online of a surreptitious recording he took of teammate Nick Young that appeared to show the latter discussing his philandering ways. From that point on, he garnered a reputation for his immaturity, which even team president Magic Johnson acknowledged after trading him to the Nets.
Russell has an opportunity for a fresh start in Brooklyn, but the 21-year-old point guard couldn’t even make it through his introductory press conference before he started snitching on his teammates.
Dude is going to be out of the league soon regardless of the talent has.