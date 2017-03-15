The Best Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Russell Westbrook Is So Good That The Nets Crowd Cheered When He Got A Triple-Double

03.14.17 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook picked up his 33rd triple-double of the season on Tuesday night. During Oklahoma City’s 122-104 win against Brooklyn, Westbrook scored 25 points, dished out 19 assists, and hauled in 12 rebounds. It wasn’t his most efficient night – Westbrook went 6-for-18 from the field – but the Thunder won and he got triple-double No. 33, so it all worked out.

A cool moment came when Westbrook officially got his triple-double. He needed to pull down a rebound and did just that after a Brook Lopez miss in the fourth quarter. It sent the crowd into a frenzy, as those in attendance exploded while they watched Westbrook take his latest step towards history.

Oh, by the way, the game was not in Oklahoma City. No, Westbrook is so good that he was able to make the crowd in Brooklyn go crazy for his latest triple-double.

