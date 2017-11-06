Russell Westbrook Called Carmelo Anthony’s Ejection ‘Nonsense’

Getty Image

The Blazers beat the Thunder on Sunday night 103-99 in Portland, but what most people were talking about after the game wasn’t Damian Lillard’s 36-point, 13-assist performance or the Blazers getting an important win over a possible Western Conference playoff opponent.

Instead, the conversation about Sunday night’s game was Carmelo Anthony’s ejection for a Flagrant 2 violation on a layup attempt. It was one of the most bizarre ejections in recent memory, as Anthony caught Jusuf Nurkic with an elbow to the head while going up for a layup.

By the letter of the law, a Flagrant 1 could have been understandable for making forceable contact to Nurkic’s head, but the decision to give him a Flagrant 2 and eject him seemed, to most everyone watching, to be a ridiculous decision. It appeared as though Anthony was attempting to create contact for an and-1 opportunity and jumped into Nurkic to initiate that contact, with his elbows out and ended up hitting him in the head. Otherwise, there wasn’t an awful lot that appeared malicious about the play.