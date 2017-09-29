Getty Image

The Thunder finally got the answer they were looking for from Russell Westbrook, as the reigning MVP has reportedly agreed to the 5-year, $205 million max contract extension that has been on the table all summer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Friday, with USA Today’s Sam Amick confirming and reporting the final year of the deal is a player option.

Russell Westbrook has agreed to a five-year, $205M contract extension with OKC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2017