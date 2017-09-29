Russell Westbrook Has Finally Agreed To A Max Contract Extension With The Thunder

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
09.29.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Thunder finally got the answer they were looking for from Russell Westbrook, as the reigning MVP has reportedly agreed to the 5-year, $205 million max contract extension that has been on the table all summer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Friday, with USA Today’s Sam Amick confirming and reporting the final year of the deal is a player option.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 5 hours ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP