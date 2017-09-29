The Thunder finally got the answer they were looking for from Russell Westbrook, as the reigning MVP has reportedly agreed to the 5-year, $205 million max contract extension that has been on the table all summer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Friday, with USA Today’s Sam Amick confirming and reporting the final year of the deal is a player option.
Russell Westbrook Has Finally Agreed To A Max Contract Extension With The Thunder
Around The Web
There is one comment
Good on Russ. It’s nice to see players willing to stay in smaller markets.