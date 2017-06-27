Getty Image

At the first annual NBA Awards on Monday night, Russell Westbrook was duly recognized for his historic season and took home the coveted Maurice Podoloff Most Valuable Player trophy. Even his arch-nemesis Kevin Durant congratulated him for “f–in balling out” the way he did all season.

The Thunder now apparently plan on rewarding him further by offering him a five-year deal worth about $200 million that would not only make him one of the highest-paid players ever, but secure his commitment to Oklahoma City for the long-term. Westbrook, for his part, appears to be amenable to that. Via Royce Young of ESPN.com: