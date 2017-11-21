Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins has something of a bad reputation with NBA referees. His status as the NBA’s current king of technical fouls has been earned by his behavior, but he certainly finds himself with a shorter leash than most players when it comes to getting hit with a T or a flagrant.

On Monday night against the Thunder, Cousins got tossed after he caught Russell Westbrook in the face with an elbow after securing a rebound, sending the reigning MVP to the floor. Cousins wasn’t pleased with the decision by the refs to assess a Flagrant 2 violation, and neither were his teammates after the game.