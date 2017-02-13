Russell Westbrook Calls Out His Haters In A New Commercial

Mountain Dew

Russell Westbrook is a busy man. When he’s not dropping triple-doubles and generally terrorizing opponents with his insane athleticism, he’s out building his off-court brand.

Westbrook has another new commercial out for February, this time with Mountain Dew called “Don’t do they, do you,” and the spot has Westbrook explaining, in as many words, that people should be themselves and not conform to the status quo. The examples Westbrook gives are practicing halfcourt shots, pre-gaming to slow jams (that he listens to on an old school CD player), eating seafood in Oklahoma City and being a distraction to teammates.

“‘Don’t do they, do you’ are words I’ve been living by for my entire life,” said Westbrook. “Working with Mountain Dew lets me help inspire people to be themselves, focus on what they want to achieve—and say goodbye to the rest.”