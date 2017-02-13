Russell Westbrook Calls Out His Haters In A New Commercial

02.13.17 53 mins ago

Mountain Dew

Russell Westbrook is a busy man. When he’s not dropping triple-doubles and generally terrorizing opponents with his insane athleticism, he’s out building his off-court brand.

Westbrook has another new commercial out for February, this time with Mountain Dew called “Don’t do they, do you,” and the spot has Westbrook explaining, in as many words, that people should be themselves and not conform to the status quo. The examples Westbrook gives are practicing halfcourt shots, pre-gaming to slow jams (that he listens to on an old school CD player), eating seafood in Oklahoma City and being a distraction to teammates.

“‘Don’t do they, do you’ are words I’ve been living by for my entire life,” said Westbrook. “Working with Mountain Dew lets me help inspire people to be themselves, focus on what they want to achieve—and say goodbye to the rest.”

TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP