Getty Image

For some reason, NBA fans have an undeniable and mostly nonsensical love for the enigma that is Dion Waiters. He’s not exactly good at basketball — for NBA standards, not guy at the gym standards — but he’s ballsy enough to demand the ball from the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

He’s basically all of us in NBA 2K’s MyCareer mode, but in real life, in actual NBA games on TV and stuff. So when he hits a game winner in the face of an all-star, on the Western Conference champion and NBA title favorites, we all celebrate because it feels like we did it too. Hell, even Kevin Durant enjoyed it a tad and that shot handed him a loss.

Russ liked a photo and a video of Waiters hitting the game winner on the Warriors 👀 pic.twitter.com/bjtsNvAED1 — rehab (@rehabisgoat) January 24, 2017

So really, it’s no surprise that Russell Westbrook apparently took some joy from the shot as well. He’s an NBA fan like everybody else, plus Waiters is a former teammate and who doesn’t like to see their friend succeed, right? That has to be the only reason Russ apparently liked a few pictures of Waiters big moment on Instagram, right? Everything here is altruistic and we can move on with our days. Right?

This couldn’t possibly have anything to do with Russell’s former teammate Durant taking a loss to a 15-30 team, the 2nd worst record in the league. Right?

Right.