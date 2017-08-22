Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is many things. NBA superstar. Fashion icon. And soon, published author. Westbrook is turning two of his hobbies into a writing career next month when his first book, Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers, is published.

Westbrook is no stranger to the fashion game. Earlier this summer he was named the most fashionable athlete in sports by Sports Illustrated. Though some would disagree with that ranking, he’s clearly a huge fashion guy and has worked with designers and stylists to carefully cultivate his look.

Westbrook tweeted about the book’s release on Monday, and he seems pretty excited to share the work with his fans.