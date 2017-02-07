Foot Locker

Russell Westbrook is having an absurd season, averaging 30.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game through 53 games. The MVP candidate (and All-Star starter snub) and Foot Locker had some fun with his triple-double production, by highlight some alternative stats that he’s also putting up in his latest ad.

Westbrook jokes about crashing into the most cameramen per night, leading the league in causing parental neglect, and spending the most minutes talking to himself intensely. It even jokes about the demise of Vine and how Westbrook kept the company alive for months thanks to his highlights.

The punchline at the end of Westbrook’s ad is him proclaiming he’s the best Russell to ever play in the NBA as the camera turns to Bill Russell in the corner looking up from his paper.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNiJqWLBLJY

“I was honored to be a part of Foot Locker’s new spot, particularly because it included being featured alongside the legendary, Bill Russell,” said Westbrook in a release. “I’ve been focused on being the best player that I can be to help my team this season, so it was fun to take a step back, shoot this commercial and have some fun with my ‘Stats.’”

It’s another strong ad campaign from Foot Locker, which has made a habit recently of putting out funny ads and getting athletes to embrace jokes about themselves (see: D’Angelo Russell and the phone).