Russell Westbrook Is Now The Betting Favorite To Win MVP

This year’s NBA MVP race is as tight as we’ve seen in years as Russell Westbrook and James Harden are both having historic individual seasons. It’s almost impossible to separate the two and will likely come down to which set of ridiculous numbers being put up by each is most meaningful to the voters.
Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the season with 31.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, putting him on track to be the second player in league history to average a triple-double for a season and he would be the first to do so while leading the league in scoring.
Harden is averaging 29.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game, while ranking 14th in the league in true shooting (61.3%) and has led the Rockets to the 3-seed in the Western Conference.
I must admit.. when I saw all these guys go running and begging for help just to secure 2 rings, I thought the league was lost. Dwight Howard and James Harden, the Clippers becoming the hawks of the west, that over the salary cap mess in Brooklyn, KD only making it to one final even with Russ and Harden all validated what I already knew.. the last of the greats as we knew it was leaving when Kobe and TD retire!
But this shit here! Steph actually won a ring thru the draft with unknown players at that time. I mean lebron shipped Wiggins off b4 Wiggins even got a jersey while Steph played with an almost undrafted Draymond. I was thinking that wouldn’t work too many times.. but James Harden, Russ Westbrook, hell even D lilliard walking unknowns right into the playoffs AFTER LOSING THEIR ENTIRE TEAMS tells me it wasn’t a fluke and the league is returning! Russ and James elevating to MVP status without begging anyone to sign anything.. salute it man! The league is almost back..