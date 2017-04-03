Russell Westbrook Is Now The Betting Favorite To Win MVP

Getty Image

This year’s NBA MVP race is as tight as we’ve seen in years as Russell Westbrook and James Harden are both having historic individual seasons. It’s almost impossible to separate the two and will likely come down to which set of ridiculous numbers being put up by each is most meaningful to the voters.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the season with 31.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, putting him on track to be the second player in league history to average a triple-double for a season and he would be the first to do so while leading the league in scoring.

Harden is averaging 29.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game, while ranking 14th in the league in true shooting (61.3%) and has led the Rockets to the 3-seed in the Western Conference.