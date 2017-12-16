Getty Image

The Thunder and Sixers gave us the most thrilling game of the NBA season so far on Friday night, a triple-overtime nail-biter that ended with a narrow 119-117 victory for OKC.

Russell Westbrook finished the contest with a historic triple-double – 27 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists – joining elite company in becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to post such a stat line.

After the final buzzer, he couldn’t wait to let Joel Embiid hear about it, waving goodbye at him from the sideline and telling him to go home.