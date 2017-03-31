You’ll Get The Chance To Own This Absolute Fire Colorway Of Russell Westbrook Air Jordans

03.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is having one of the most prolific statistical seasons in NBA history. There is no way around that statement at this point, and given that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard is on pace to average a triple-double while simultaneously putting up more than 30 points per game, it makes sense that Westbrook would be inspiring those in the sneaker world with shear force.

With that in mind, the good folks at Jordan Brand will reportedly be deploying an Oklahoma City-based colorway on the Air Jordan 30.5, and as you may expect, it is built in the image of Westbrook. Because the always entertaining guard is sponsored by Jordan Brand, this makes a ton of sense and it feels as if this is a perfect time to be capitalizing on the increased popularity of Westbrook.

TAGSJordan BrandOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK
