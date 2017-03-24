The Durant-Westbrook Friendship-Turned Feud Rages On

Russell Westbrook Has A Good Reason For Being A Fan Of The New Kendrick Lamar Track

Kendrick Lamar’s new single “The Heart Part IV” dropped on Thursday night and sent the internet into a frenzy, picking apart the lyrics to figure out who K. Dot was so mad at. His rhymes seemed aimed at two rappers in particular, with Big Sean and Drake finding themselves in Kendrick’s crosshairs.

In his second verse, Kendrick dropped a reference to Russell Westbrook thriving after Kevin Durant left.

Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look
You jumped sides on me, now you ’bout to meet Westbrook
Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you
Just know the next game played, I might slap the shit out you
Technical foul, I’m flagrant, I’m foul
They throwin’ me out, you throw in the towel

That reference is both a shoutout to Westbrook and also a bit of a shot at KD who left Oklahoma City, while also serving as a metaphor for going into beast mode when someone switches sides on you. This verse, and the entire song, got the Russ stamp of approval on Friday, when he posted a selfie with “KDot PT4🔥🔥🔥.”

Westbrook seems to appreciate the name drop on some new heat from Kendrick, and if you think this is all just coincidence and he just likes the song, then you also probably thought Westbrook’s summer time song choices were random as well.

