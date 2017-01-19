In a lightly reported story during the summer, Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City to sign with Golden State. You may have heard about it on the internet. Well, the Warriors and Thunder met for the second time this season on Wednesday night, and things could not have gone worse for Russell Westbrook, who is clearly not over his ex-teammate’s free-agency departure and also got trucked for good measure.
During the Warriors’ 121-100 victory, Zaza Puchulia flattened Westbrook as the latter was coming around a screen. Looking like a heroic warrior from the movie 300, Zaza stood over the crumpled Westbrook while no Thunder teammates came to Westbrook’s aid.
Will he never again feel the warm embrace of his former homey?
Who fucking cares?
yet here you are
I come here. I shared my opinion.
wbrook double facepalming himself is like the euro soccer palyers after a foul. I miss the rolling around part and the waving to the sideline for medical help part, though.
He got hit in the face by a 6’11” 275lbs dude. You’d hold your face, too.