In a lightly reported story during the summer, Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City to sign with Golden State. You may have heard about it on the internet. Well, the Warriors and Thunder met for the second time this season on Wednesday night, and things could not have gone worse for Russell Westbrook, who is clearly not over his ex-teammate’s free-agency departure and also got trucked for good measure.

During the Warriors’ 121-100 victory, Zaza Puchulia flattened Westbrook as the latter was coming around a screen. Looking like a heroic warrior from the movie 300, Zaza stood over the crumpled Westbrook while no Thunder teammates came to Westbrook’s aid.