Russell Westbrook comments on the video of him screaming in the tunnel. (Some NSFW language here): pic.twitter.com/vcp6fdfoCU — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 25, 2016

The Christmas Day Finals rematch between the Cavs and Warriors was every bit as good as advertised, complete with an eerily familiar crunch-time jumper from Kyrie Irving. It also featured a somewhat controversial play in the closing seconds where Kevin Durant tripped and fell before getting off a potential game-winning shot.

It was something that Durant’s new arch nemesis, Russell Westbrook, could take solace in if wanted to, and when was warming up prior to his own holiday showdown against the Timberwolves, at first it looked like just that. After sinking a three-pointer from the corner, Westbrook ran into the tunnel and appeared to scream out “Thank you, Kyrie!” on his way out.