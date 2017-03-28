Top 5 NBA MVP Picks

Russell Westbrook Made It Clear He Doesn’t Care About Anything Mark Cuban Says

03.28.17 45 mins ago

Mark Cuban is not one of Russell Westbrook‘s biggest fans. The outspoken Mavs owner has long questioned Westbrook’s stature as one of the league’s elite players. Most recently, he insisted that Westbrook is still not a superstar and doesn’t belong in the MVP conversation with James Harden and LeBron James, despite averaging a triple-double per game.

Westbrook and the Thunder got to play the Mavs for the first time since those early March comments on Monday night, and Westbrook put up 37 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Cuban’s Mavs, while leading the Thunder back from a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter. Westbrook’s final points came on the game-winner for Oklahoma City, as he capped off another tremendous individual performance with a shot to lift his team to victory.

