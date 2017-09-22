Russell Westbrook Will Miss The Start Of Training Camp Due To Knee Issues

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook
09.22.17 7 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been an eventful summer for the Oklahoma City Thunder: the acquisition of Paul George, and Enes Kanter’s struggles to make it back to American soil are just two of the major highlights. Steven Adams actually shaved, and they managed to even squeeze a team trip to the zoo into the schedule before the grind of the NBA season starts.

This summer was the exclamation point at the end of the Season of Russ, with Russell Westbrook being only the 2nd man to ever average a triple-double for an entire season on his way to being named NBA MVP. Westbrook more than proved he is his own headline act after Kevin Durant defected to the Bay Area.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 8 hours ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP