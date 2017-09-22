Getty Image

It’s been an eventful summer for the Oklahoma City Thunder: the acquisition of Paul George, and Enes Kanter’s struggles to make it back to American soil are just two of the major highlights. Steven Adams actually shaved, and they managed to even squeeze a team trip to the zoo into the schedule before the grind of the NBA season starts.

This summer was the exclamation point at the end of the Season of Russ, with Russell Westbrook being only the 2nd man to ever average a triple-double for an entire season on his way to being named NBA MVP. Westbrook more than proved he is his own headline act after Kevin Durant defected to the Bay Area.