Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season at 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. Those are ridiculous numbers, but the craziest thing is, he’s not a runaway MVP candidate because of the seasons being put together by James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James.

The idea that a guy might average a triple-double for only the second time in NBA history and not win the MVP seems preposterous, but that’s how good the top players in the NBA have been this season. Westbrook’s teammates Steven Adams and Enes Kanter (aka The ‘Stache Bros) have strong feelings about his MVP candidacy, so they came together to create an amusing video pitch to MVP voters in support of their point guard.