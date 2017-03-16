This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Steven Adams And Enes Kanter Made A Hilarious MVP Pitch For Russell Westbrook

03.16.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season at 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. Those are ridiculous numbers, but the craziest thing is, he’s not a runaway MVP candidate because of the seasons being put together by James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James.

The idea that a guy might average a triple-double for only the second time in NBA history and not win the MVP seems preposterous, but that’s how good the top players in the NBA have been this season. Westbrook’s teammates Steven Adams and Enes Kanter (aka The ‘Stache Bros) have strong feelings about his MVP candidacy, so they came together to create an amusing video pitch to MVP voters in support of their point guard.

Around The Web

TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP