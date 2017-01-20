The biggest surprise of the release of the NBA All-Star starters on Thursday night was that Russell Westbrook, the man averaging a triple double, was not voted as a starter in the Western Conference. The two guard spots went to James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, Westbrook shrugged off being snubbed as an All-Star starter, saying he plays for more important things than being named a starter on the All-Star team.

“Just move on,” Westbrook told reporters. “It is what it is. It’s the nature of the business, the game. Just play. I don’t play for All-Star bids. I play to win championships and every night I compete at a high level. It’ll work out. Just continue to do what I’m doing and play the game the right way and everything else will work out.”

Westbrook was asked if it meant anything to be the top-voted guard in the player voting and noted that, while an honor, it still wasn’t something he was concerned about.

“Honestly, one way or another, it doesn’t change anything for me,” Westbrook said. “It’s a great honor and being an All-Star isn’t something you don’t take for granted. Like I said, for me, I don’t play to play in the All-Star, there’s guys that may play to play in the All-Star, but I don’t play to do that. I play to become a better player and play to win championships.”

The Thunder star is averaging a ridiculous 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game this season, but wasn’t able to top Curry or Harden in the fan vote. While he won’t be a starter, he’s a mortal lock to find himself in New Orleans as one of the Western Conference All-Star reserves.