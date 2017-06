Getty Image

Russell Westbrook put together a historic season that landed him the 2016-2017 NBA MVP award and, if anything, the accomplishment of averaging a triple-double for a full season has almost become underrated. To illustrate that, the NBA put together a mixtape to take fans through Westbrook’s dominant, MVP-worthy campaign and it begins with a compilation of all-time greats essentially declaring that the accomplishment would never happen in the future.