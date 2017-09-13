Odell Beckham And Russell Westbrook Reportedly Had A Fashion Week Dance-Off

Russell Westbrook is pretty much a ubiquitous presence at New York Fashion Week, popping up at shows, pickup basketball games, and even The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As far as New York City athletes go, there’s no player that you’d expect to be at Fashion Week more than Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Both Westbrook and Beckham are known for their off-court/field fashion as well as their love of dancing, so it should come as no surprise that the two reportedly had a dance-off during a Wyclef Jean performance, per Sports Illustrated.

Spies tell us the football and basketball players had a dance battle as Wyclef Jean performed onstage at Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm’s party.

Said a witness, “There were a bunch of models like Taylor Hill on one side and Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, on the other side cheering them on.” Also there was David Blaine, who did card tricks for guests.

It’s what you’d expect to hear happened when the two ran into each other on a stage, it’s just a shame we don’t have any video of the dance-off. Now, for Giants fans — or fantasy owners that have Beckham on their roster — the fact that Beckham, ankle injury and all that kept him out Monday night, was in a dance-off. That said, dancing on stage and being able to make sharp cuts on a football field are vastly different in terms of stress they put on an injury, but the optimistic view is to say that he’s hopefully close to returning to the field.

