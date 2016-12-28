This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Tied An Oscar Robertson Record With His Latest Triple-Double

12.27.16 11 hours ago

Getty Image

Another day, another triple-double for Russell Westbrook. It’s becoming so commonplace that we’re starting to take it for granted. But we should pause and appreciate his mind-boggling statistical feats while we can because the Thunder dynamo is doing things we haven’t seen since the great Oscar Robertson, who legendarily averaged a triple-double for an entire season (and almost did so again the following year).

Speaking of The Big O, Westbrook once again made history and joined elite company on Tuesday night when he notched yet another triple-double against the Heat just midway through the third quarter. It’s his 15th of the season so far, but what’s more impressive is that it’s his 30th of the calendar year, tying him with Robertson as the only other player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Westbrook insists that he isn’t interested in stat lines and that he only cares about winning, which is precisely what OKC did with a decisive 106-94 win over Miami. He finished with 29 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 17 rebounds and 11 assists.

If he’s able to maintain this level of play and average a triple-double for the entire season – and many basketball experts don’t see why not, given his otherworldly athleticism and his seemingly indefatigable spirit – he will have accomplished something that most people didn’t think was possible in the modern NBA with the way the game has evolved.

TAGSOSCAR ROBERTSONRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP