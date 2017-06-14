Getty Image

Now that the 2016-17 NBA season is over, it’s time for us to look back on all the really cool stuff that happened over the course of this year. For example, it’s been a while since we discussed the fact that Russell Westbrook put forth an MVP-caliber season down in Oklahoma City.

To be clear, I don’t mean his overall year is worthy of the MVP, although he is probably the frontrunner after averaging a triple-double and setting the league record for triple-doubles in a season. No, I mean he put forward an MVP-caliber season when it came to the Shaqtin’ MVP, given to the player whose performances on Shaqtin’ A Fool were the most… uh, MVP-worthy?