Russell Westbrook Won An MVP Award For The 2016-17 Season That He’ll Want To Forget

#Shaq
06.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Now that the 2016-17 NBA season is over, it’s time for us to look back on all the really cool stuff that happened over the course of this year. For example, it’s been a while since we discussed the fact that Russell Westbrook put forth an MVP-caliber season down in Oklahoma City.

To be clear, I don’t mean his overall year is worthy of the MVP, although he is probably the frontrunner after averaging a triple-double and setting the league record for triple-doubles in a season. No, I mean he put forward an MVP-caliber season when it came to the Shaqtin’ MVP, given to the player whose performances on Shaqtin’ A Fool were the most… uh, MVP-worthy?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSRUSSELL WESTBROOKShaqShaqtin' A Fool

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 20 hours ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 23 hours ago 3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP