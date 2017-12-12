Russell Westbrook Can’t Wait To Turn His Infant Son Into A Fashion Icon

12.12.17

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook has never been afraid to wear something totally outrageous that might potentially make him look ridiculous. Otherwise known as “fashion,” it’s been a central preoccupation in life for as far back as we can remember.

But now Westbrook has a new top priority that supersedes both basketball and whatever’s hot on the runway these days. About seven months ago, Russ’ wife Nina gave birth to a baby boy named Noah and the reigning NBA MVP is all in on being a father.

Westbrook has said repeatedly that being a dad is the most important thing in his life, but pretty soon, wants to be able to meld two of his biggest interests together by introducing his infant son to the glamorous world of high fashion. For now, he’s having to hold off until Noah gets to be big enough, but he’s already told his wife that when that day comes where his son’s ready to wear the outfits he’s bought for him, he’s taking over dressing duties.

