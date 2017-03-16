Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is averaging 31.8 points per game this season, while also averaging a triple-double. In any normal year, this would make him a near mortal lock to win MVP, but in 2017 it just makes him one of the many candidates with a legitimate case.

Westbrook’s 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game are ridiculous, and he’s dragging an otherwise lackluster Thunder team into the Western Conference Playoffs despite the departure of Kevin Durant this offseason. Westbrook’s teammates certainly believe he’s the MVP of the league, but not everyone agrees.

James Harden is the other co-favorite to win the MVP this year, as the Rockets guard is averaging 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game, while being more efficient than Westbrook and leading Houston to the No. 3 seed in the West. Among those in Harden’s corner is reigning two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry, who said Harden would be his pick thanks to the Rockets’ success.