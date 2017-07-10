Russell Westbrook Was Showered With ‘MVP’ Chants At The BIG3 In Tulsa

The BIG3 rolled through Tulsa on Sunday for its third stop of the season, as Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league continues its tour of the country. Tulsa is a 90-minute drive from Oklahoma City, where Russell Westbrook, the NBA MVP, resides, and in case Westbrook’s historic triple-double season wasn’t enough to have fans excited about next year, the Thunder also added Paul George this summer.

There hasn’t been much opportunity for the Thunder faithful to congratulate their star on his MVP, as it was handed out after the NBA Finals and NBA Draft, so when Westbrook showed up courtside in Tulsa on Sunday afternoon, he was greeted with a standing ovation and the requisite “MVP” chants.

