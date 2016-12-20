USA TODAY Sports

The story of the Thunder this year has been and will continue to be whether Russell Westbrook’s heroics are enough to carry them to wins, a question that’s been even more difficult with Victor Oladipo hurt. As Vic missed his fourth game, Russ went off for 46 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists against the Atlanta Hawks.

It was a prodigious stat line that wasn’t enough, as a controversial game-ending sequence left OKC with a 110-108 loss at home.

Westbrook drove hard in from the three-point line and threw up a wild shot when he felt contact, but there was no call. Because he’s Russ, he got his own miss and tried again, but had his shot blocked on another physical sequence. On one more try, Westbrook put up a three-pointer with about two seconds remaining, and Kent Bazemore got right up in his grill, affecting his landing, but again there was no call. Westbrook was furious with officials, even as officials reviewed Steven Adams’ potential game-tying putback (it was disallowed).