Russell Westbrook Is Officially One Game Away From NBA History

Russell Westbrook has been making history seemingly on a daily basis during the 2016-2017 NBA season and he did so yet again on Tuesday evening. By the middle of the third quarter in a nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Westbrook had accumulated a triple-double. This particular performance was overly noteworthy given the fact that it was his 41st such showing on the year, tying Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles in a season.

Russell Westbrook: 41st triple-double of season, tying Oscar Robertson's single-season record (1961-62 Royals) pic.twitter.com/0OJ79Aelts — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2017

Russell Westbrook has 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Triple-double No. 41. Still getting a standing ovation and massive MVP chants — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 5, 2017

Westbrook’s 41 triple-doubles are absolutely jarring over an 82-game season and there is, quite obviously, very little precedent for what he has been able to put together. On cue, the Oklahoma City crowd erupted in the immediate aftermath of the crucial sequence that provided both a rebound and an assist.