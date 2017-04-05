Russell Westbrook Continues His Statistical Assault

Russell Westbrook Is Officially One Game Away From NBA History

04.04.17 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook has been making history seemingly on a daily basis during the 2016-2017 NBA season and he did so yet again on Tuesday evening. By the middle of the third quarter in a nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Westbrook had accumulated a triple-double. This particular performance was overly noteworthy given the fact that it was his 41st such showing on the year, tying Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles in a season.

Westbrook’s 41 triple-doubles are absolutely jarring over an 82-game season and there is, quite obviously, very little precedent for what he has been able to put together. On cue, the Oklahoma City crowd erupted in the immediate aftermath of the crucial sequence that provided both a rebound and an assist.

Around The Web

TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDEROSCAR ROBERTSONRUSSELL WESTBROOK
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP