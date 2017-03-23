This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Notched Yet Another Triple-Double In Historic Fashion

03.23.17 4 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook inched one step closer to immortality on Wednesday night when he logged his 35th triple-double of the season, moving him to within just six of tying Oscar Robertson’s all-time record with 11 games remaining.

What’s more impressive is that he did it on perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, marking the first time that’s ever been done in a triple-double in NBA history. Westbrook finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists as the Thunder rolled past the Sixers 122-97.

When informed about his historic feat during his post-game interview, Westbrook had a pretty hilarious response:

