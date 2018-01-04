Nike

Russell Westbrook isn’t new to the shoe game, having had the Jordan Westbrook 0, but the reigning MVP is finally getting his first signature basketball sneaker in 2018. Where the Westbrook 0 was a lifestyle shoe and Russ would wear whatever the latest Jordan signature model was (most recently the XXXII), the Why Not Zer0.1 is his very own hoops shoe.

Nike unveiled the new sneaker officially on Wednesday night, releasing images and details about the first two colorways of the sneaker that will release over the next two months. The first colorway being released is the Mirror Image, which will go on sale on a limited release on Jan. 15 for $125 (which will be the price point for each Why Not Zer0.1).

The Mirror Image features a collage of images to look like a room covered in posters and will be a limited release in the U.S., with Westbrook wearing a PE version on the court.