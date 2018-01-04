Russell Westbrook’s First Signature Jordan Shoe Now Has An Official Release Date And Price

#Nike #Russell Westbrook
01.04.18 2 hours ago

Nike

Russell Westbrook isn’t new to the shoe game, having had the Jordan Westbrook 0, but the reigning MVP is finally getting his first signature basketball sneaker in 2018. Where the Westbrook 0 was a lifestyle shoe and Russ would wear whatever the latest Jordan signature model was (most recently the XXXII), the Why Not Zer0.1 is his very own hoops shoe.

Nike unveiled the new sneaker officially on Wednesday night, releasing images and details about the first two colorways of the sneaker that will release over the next two months. The first colorway being released is the Mirror Image, which will go on sale on a limited release on Jan. 15 for $125 (which will be the price point for each Why Not Zer0.1).

The Mirror Image features a collage of images to look like a room covered in posters and will be a limited release in the U.S., with Westbrook wearing a PE version on the court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Russell Westbrook
TAGSJordan BrandNIKERUSSELL WESTBROOK

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP