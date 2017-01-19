USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder-Warriors game on Wednesday night had pretty much everything we’d expect from the rivalry between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant: Fiery competitiveness, a Westbrook triple-double, a dominant Kevin Durant shooting night, and a double-digit Warriors victory.

But maybe the one part everyone will remember most was Zaza Pachulia knocking Westbrook to the ground and looming over him. Both players weighed in after the game and promised us we haven’t heard the last of it.

First, Westbrook promised to “get [Zaza’s] ass back” for the incident, and although Pachulia denied any intent on the play, he was not the least bit cowed by Russ’s threat.