The NBA is awash in visual change this upcoming season, with new jerseys standing out as the most striking example of that upheaval. But we haven’t heard much about the potential changes happening to the teams’ courts themselves.

Court design is an underrated aspect of a team’s overall aesthetic. A good court design can be really striking, and teams are making more of an effort to use fun designs to make their home court shine.

But every other team should just give up and play on simple, unpainted hardwood after the Sacramento Kings unveiled its latest court design for this season.