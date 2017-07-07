Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings might have had one of the most solid offseasons in the NBA. As you’re reading this, you probably checked the date to see if it wasn’t 2002 again and Chris Webber wasn’t about to suit up after another heartbreaker in the playoffs against the Lakers. But, it’s true.

It’s not often that a rebuilding team’s key acquisitions include three free agents over the age of 30, but in signing George Hill, Zach Randolph, and now the ageless wonder Vince Carter, that’s exactly what happened.

Let’s start with Hill, a guy many pundits had pegged to go to one of the point guard needy destinations like Denver or Minnesota. Instead he finds himself in a situation where he can be Men In Black Agent K to DeAaron Fox’s Agent J, tutoring the young guard to the rigors of the NBA and putting Fox in a situation to where head coach Dave Joeger can slowly spoon feed Fox minutes until he’s ready to take the reins in a year or two.

While that’s nice, who’s there to tutor Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley Stein, and the recently drafted Harry Giles? Enter the godfather of the Grindhouse, the man the with the second most famous hyphenated in the world (okay that might be a bit of hyperbole), Zach Randolph.