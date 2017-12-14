Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks took down the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, 95-89. It was a game that was notable as Kawhi Leonard made his return to the Spurs, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds in 16 minutes of action as he’s working to get in game shape after missing the start of the year with a quad injury.

It was also notable because Mavs center Salah Mejri was accused of trying to trip Spurs guard Patty Mills. The incident happened right as the teams were walking off the court for halftime — San Antonio was supposed to head in one direction, Dallas in the other. The “altercation” happens at the 29-second mark of this video.

Mejri was obviously upset about something, ostensibly the shove he received from Rudy Gay a little earlier in the game. Those emotions seemed to boil over as the half ended, and Mejri took whatever those emotions were out on Mills. Additionally, Mejri got into some kind of a back-and-forth with an official as he was leaving the court, which led to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban running to midcourt to get his center into the locker room.

Mejri played nine minutes against the Spurs, going for two points and three rebounds. There is no word on whether he will face any punishment for the trip.

