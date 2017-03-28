Sam Hinkie May Take The Process To Sacramento

Getty Image

Back in July of 2015, then-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie pulled off quite a heist when he traded the rights to two European players for Nik Stauskas, Carl Landry, Jason Thompson, the option to swap first-round picks in the 2016 and 2017 drafts, and a protected 2018 pick that turned into an unprotected first-round pick in 2019. It was proof to many that Hinkie could be quite the dealmaker, and that the Kings’ front office may have been in over its head.

Apparently, Hinkie may go from ripping off the Kings to joining their front office. According to Marc Stein and Zach Lowe of ESPN, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is reportedly interested in bringing the architect of The Process to Sacramento.

Story posting now: League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Kings have received permission to speak to former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 27, 2017

League sources say Kings have interest in bringing Hinkie into their front office. Neither exact role nor Hinkie's interest level yet known — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 27, 2017

Any team interested in Sam Hinkie must receive permission from the Sixers to speak with him as part of his non-compete agreement this season — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 28, 2017

The pair also reported that “other undisclosed teams” have sought out meetings with Hinkie, who left the Sixers somewhat controversially in April of 2016 and was immediately replaced by Bryan Colangelo. This happened a few months after Colangelo’s father, Jerry, was named Philadelphia’s chairman of basketball operations.