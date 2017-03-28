Sam Hinkie May Take The Process To Sacramento

Back in July of 2015, then-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie pulled off quite a heist when he traded the rights to two European players for Nik Stauskas, Carl Landry, Jason Thompson, the option to swap first-round picks in the 2016 and 2017 drafts, and a protected 2018 pick that turned into an unprotected first-round pick in 2019. It was proof to many that Hinkie could be quite the dealmaker, and that the Kings’ front office may have been in over its head.
Apparently, Hinkie may go from ripping off the Kings to joining their front office. According to Marc Stein and Zach Lowe of ESPN, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is reportedly interested in bringing the architect of The Process to Sacramento.
The pair also reported that “other undisclosed teams” have sought out meetings with Hinkie, who left the Sixers somewhat controversially in April of 2016 and was immediately replaced by Bryan Colangelo. This happened a few months after Colangelo’s father, Jerry, was named Philadelphia’s chairman of basketball operations.
