The Spurs Have Spent 48 Days With A Losing Record Over The Last 20 Years

#NBA Jumpstart #San Antonio Spurs
Associate Editor
11.03.17

Getty Image

Let’s talk about the San Antonio Spurs, which are trying to find their footing this season as they are waiting for Kawhi Leonard to come back from a quadriceps injury. They are 4-4 on the year after losing to Golden State on Thursday night, and if they lose to Charlotte on Friday night, they’ll have an uncharacteristic sub-.500 record.

“Uncharacteristic” doesn’t apply to this particular Spurs team, necessarily. Instead, it applies to the last two decades of San Antonio basketball, as the franchise just does not have losing records since it took Tim Duncan with the first overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

For proof, please consult this chart of the teams with the fewest days of having losing records since 1997. If you are like me, you are about to laugh very hard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSNBA Jumpstartsan antonio spurs

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP