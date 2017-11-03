Getty Image

Let’s talk about the San Antonio Spurs, which are trying to find their footing this season as they are waiting for Kawhi Leonard to come back from a quadriceps injury. They are 4-4 on the year after losing to Golden State on Thursday night, and if they lose to Charlotte on Friday night, they’ll have an uncharacteristic sub-.500 record.

“Uncharacteristic” doesn’t apply to this particular Spurs team, necessarily. Instead, it applies to the last two decades of San Antonio basketball, as the franchise just does not have losing records since it took Tim Duncan with the first overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

For proof, please consult this chart of the teams with the fewest days of having losing records since 1997. If you are like me, you are about to laugh very hard.