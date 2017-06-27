Scottie Pippen Jr. Is The Latest Son Of An NBA Legend Who Can Ball Out

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whenever a group of people are discussing the most unique basketball players of all time, Scottie Pippen’s name is sure to come up. He was a 6’7 point guard who could score in a variety of ways, rebound like a monster, and is one of the toughest and most versatile defenders in NBA history.

Watching him play was a joy, and by the looks of his mixtape, watching Scottie Pippen Jr. play may also be a ton of fun. This is the case for two reasons: He looks like he can really ball, and his game is so different from his dad’s.

The younger Pippen attends Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his Hudl page. His game was on display in a highlight video via Ballislife which shows him at the Nike Elite 100 camp. A class of 2019 prospect, Scottie Jr. is the latest son of an NBA legend to show off his game — LeBron James Jr. looks like he’s way better than any 13 year old most of us have seen, while Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, can really shoot the basketball.

While his dad used his size to mess people up, Scottie Jr. — who is apparently only 5’11 — appears to rely on his handles, quickness, and ability to shoot the basketball to stand out on the court. He’s a member of the class of 2019, so we have some time until Scottie Jr. makes it to college ball, but if he can hit a growth spurt and still have this much game, he’s going to be a name to watch going forward.

