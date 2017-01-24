"Highlights" From President Trump's Inaugural Address

Sean Spicer And Donald Trump’s ‘Alternative Facts’ Are Even Getting Dragged In Team Game Notes

01.24.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image / Getty Image / Tennessee Basketball

You know you might have a problem when the nerds (and we use that phrase lovingly) typing up college basketball stats start to drag you in the game notes.

For Donald Trump and his new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, introducing the nonsensical term “alternative facts” has led to a lampooning on every level of pop culture and politics. Even the Sports Information Director at the University of Tennessee got in on the act on Monday, adding some blatantly incorrect information to the men’s basketball media notes to poke fun at the leader of the free world.

The Associated Press actually wrote a story about the game notes, so you know they’re real.

One note had former Tennessee coach Ray Mears using an iPhone to time the Vols’ possessions during the 1966-67 season. Another mentioned how former Vols star Allan Houston, who enrolled at Tennessee in 1989, saw a dramatic rise in his number of Twitter followers during his college career.

The other item said Tennessee forward Kyle Alexander had a wingspan of 144 inches – it’s actually 89 ¼ inches – and that he had never heard of basketball before watching the Michael J. Fox movie “Teen Wolf” his senior year of high school. Alexander, the younger brother of WNBA player and former Syracuse star Kayla Alexander, actually started playing basketball his junior year of high school.

VCU’s men’s basketball game notes also featured some Trump humor, this time focusing on his constant need to brag about or overstate the greatness of something.

TAGSdonald trumpSean SpicerTENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP