The long path to the Seattle Supersonics returning to the NBA may have gotten a bit shorter this week. Some major names have signed on to help renovate KeyArena in an effort to bring men’s professional indoor sports back to Seattle in the near future, whether it be an NBA squad or an NHL team.
The Seattle Times reported on Wednesday that Hollywood director Jerry Bruckheimer and billionaire investment banker David Bonderman are on board with a plan to renovate KeyArena and eventually return the NBA to Seattle. They are members of an organization called Oak View Group.
Introducing Hollywood film and TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer and billionaire investment banker David Bonderman as partners in the project, OVG said it intends to pursue an NHL team in the short term and an NBA team down the road.
“We’re going to get you a team,” said Tim Leiweke, OVG’s CEO. “Mark it right here. I promise you … we’re going to get you at least one team.”
Signing a letter with the 55-year-old Seattle Center venue as a backdrop, Murray and Leiweke agreed to negotiate a memorandum of understanding (MOU) — and dealt a blow to a rival arena project pitched for the Sodo District by entrepreneur Chris Hansen. The MOU with OVG would go to the Seattle City Council for approval.
Join The Discussion: Log In With