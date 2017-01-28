Michael Jordan Gave Serena Williams Custom Jordans For Her 23rd Grand Slam Win

01.28.17 22 mins ago

Number 23 is as powerful in basketball as it is in the world of tennis. That’s why basketball’s 23 had a special gift for Serena Williams when she captured Grand Slam title No. 23 Saturday at the Australian Open.

Williams won her record-setting 23rd career Grand Slam title Saturday at the Australian Open, knocking off her sister Venus in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena.

She joined the ESPN broadcast for an interview after the victory, where she was surprised with a gift from a very special fan.

“What is this guys?” Williams asked as a heavy wooden box with “23 grand slams” was slid across the studio desk.” I don’t like surprises.”

Inside was a note from Michael Jordan and two pairs of custom NikeCourt Flare AJ1s with “23s” near the heel. Williams said the shoes — a red pair and a pink pair both with black accents — were in her favorite colors. She also read off the note Jordan included in the box.

Winning is hard. It takes years of hard work, mental toughness, and a willingness to accept the fact that you hate to lose. Congratulations with much respect on winning number 23. It will be a privilege to keep watching your determination on the court.

Your friend,

Michael Jordan

