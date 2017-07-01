Getty Image

Serge Ibaka is unique in that he’s a 27-year-old big man with playoff experience who can shoot threes, block shots (although not as frequently as he used to), rebound (same). He’s also unique in that the market for him during the 2017 free agency period doesn’t seem to be especially robust. It’s odd, because Ibaka brings a collection of skills that most teams would find pretty valuable, but there just doesn’t look like there’s all that much interest in him.

Why is that? According to an appearance that ESPN’s Zach Lowe did on Bleacher Report’s “The Full 48” podcast, teams are concerned about Ibaka’s listed age.

“Look, as uncomfortable as it is to say that, the league, not the league office, teams believe that [Ibaka] is older than his listed age,” Lowe said, according to Larry Brown Sports. “So whether he is or not, or what are the ethical issues of saying that, I don’t know. But it affects the free agency market for him.”

This, understandably, did not sit well with Ibaka, who responded with a statement in a tweet where he decried these rumors.