It’s fairly common for athletes to hook their teammates up with cool gifts for the holidays. For example, let’s head down to Washington, where Wizards star John Wall decided to spend a whole lot of money to give Rolex watches to all of his teammates. It’s a super nice gesture, one that Wall didn’t have to do, but he did, anyway.

This is the early contender for the best teammate gift that we’ve seen this holiday season. While gift giving is a form of generosity and kindness that should not be measured from one person to the next, everyone is going to be measured against Wall spending $600,000 on watches.

This is the case in Toronto, a place that already seems a little low on holiday cheer due to the fact that they wish they were playing on Christmas Day. After the Raptors beat Philly on Saturday, 102-86, Wall’s gift came up in a lighthearted back-and-forth between Serge Ibaka and DeMar DeRozan.