What Seth Curry’s Injury Means For Dennis Smith Jr.’s Rookie Season

Seth Curry experienced something of a renaissance during the 2016-2017 NBA season, validating the faith of the Dallas Mavericks in the form of a breakout season. Curry, who is now 27 years old, averaged 12.8 points per game for the Mavs a season ago and, perhaps more importantly, the talented guard knocked down 42.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the three-point arc.

As the 2017-2018 season approaches, though, there has been a school of thought that some of Curry’s playing time may go to rookie lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. and, on Saturday, word broke that Curry suffered an unfortunate injury that could have an impact.