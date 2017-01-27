Reebok

In 1992, Shaquille O’Neal was taken by the Orlando Magic with the top pick in the NBA Draft as he took his first steps towards a Hall of Fame career. The precocious 20-year old star wasn’t only making his debut as an NBA player, he was also making his debut as an endorser at a national level.

O’Neal’s first shoe deal came with Reebok, who signed the star with the hopes that Shaq could bring the company into the NBA signature shoe world. It was a risk, being that it was rare for a big man to be the face of a product, and creating a signature shoe for someone that wore a size 20 at the time brought extra challenges for making a shoe that could also work for the public.

The Shaq Attaq, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary with a retro release, would become his first signature shoe. Reebok designer Judy Close was tasked with the challenge of creating a unique shoe both in look, as Reebok wanted its first NBA signature shoe to stand out, and function to handle the wear-and-tear it would receive from O’Neal’s play.

Reebok turned to its running shoe department for inspiration, introducing the first ever graphite carbon fiber plate through the forefoot of the Shaq Attaq, which provided stability and strength to handle O’Neal’s size while also allowing Close to keep the shoe light. That plate, along with the Reebok Pump, gave the Shaq Attaq a great deal of comfort to go along with the unique design.