Shaq Calls Anyone Who Believed His Flat Earth Theory ‘Idiots’

Getty Image

Shaq became the latest current or former NBA star to reveal themselves as a flat Earth truther on a podcast, when he said he thought the world is flat because when he drives from Florida to California it seems flat, and he also finds it ridiculous that China would be below us.

However, on Thursday, Shaq insisted that was all a joke. O’Neal went on “The Art of Charm” podcast with Jordan Harbinger to clarify that he was just messing with all of us after Kyrie Irving had been so adamant in his flat Earth claims at All-Star weekend.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The conversation began with Harbinger asking if this was all a joke or if he really believed it, with Shaq eventually revealing it was all him messing with people.

H: “I have to ask or people are going to be mad as we wrap up here, what’s going on with the flat Earth thing? Are you just messing with everybody with that?”

S: “No, the Earth is flat. Would you like to hear my theory?”

H: “Yeah, tell me about it.”

S: “The first part of the theory is, I’m joking, you idiots. That’s the first part of my theory. [laughs]”

Shaq then went on to explain that he was having fun with the situation, and said we should take him a little less seriously if what he says seems outlandish or ridiculous.