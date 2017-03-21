Shaq & The WWE: A Love Affair

The TNT Crew Tricked Shaq Into Insulting Himself In Spanish

#Shaq
03.21.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

With the NCAA Tournament going on, the Turner basketball crew is stretched a bit thin, so TNT’s Monday night NBA games have been Players Only broadcasts, with former players doing play-by-play and analysis. For Monday night’s Knicks-Clippers broadcast, TNT put Brent Barry, Derek Fisher and Shaq together and Barry, Fisher and the crew pulled a prank on Mr. O’Neal.

They had Shaq read a promo for the upcoming “Noches Ene-Be-A” games that the will celebrate hispanic heritage with special shooting shirts and in-game festivities. It was a standard promo read, but they tacked on a little something extra at the end for Shaq to endorse.

O’Neal, always willing to lend his voice to an endorsement, did his best to read the line they gave him in Spanish. Barry kept the joke going by asking him “what is it you always say,” and had Shaq repeat it, before O’Neal admitted he had no idea what that sentence said. Barry then informed him that he was saying “practice your free throws.”

Shaq, a notoriously terrible free throw shooter for his entire career, laughed off the bit. It’s a pretty funny joke pulled off by Barry and the TNT guys, especially since O’Neal likes to consider himself a prankster. Also, we learned that O’Neal is pretty much Ron Burgundy and will read whatever you put on a prompter or card in front of him on live television.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSShaq
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 hours ago
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP