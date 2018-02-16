The Promised ‘Shaq-Fu’ Sequel Is Finally Coming Later This Year

YouTube

Shaq Fu is a classic video game that is infamously known for getting panned by critics. But the people demanded a sequel, and now, it’s finally coming.

That’s right, Shaq‘s infamous 1994 fighting game for Sega Genesis and Super NES is getting a modern console sequel. Titled Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, the fighter features a new likeness for Shaq and a new hope that it won’t be as broken as its classic console inspiration.

Shaq Fu‘s sequel isn’t exactly new. In fact, it was funded on IndieGoGo back in 2014, and what’s followed is four years of production, including a move to make it available on modern consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Playstation 4. The game’s trailer in 2015 showed that things have been progressing, and now we know we’ll see the game later this spring.